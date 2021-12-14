Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $16.16. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

MOLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

