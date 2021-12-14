Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,297 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Palomar worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $551,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,900 shares of company stock worth $4,926,094. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.84. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,319. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.