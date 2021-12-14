Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 72 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.19.

IFF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,858. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average of $146.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.