Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $11.77 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 147.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,426 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 80,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 53,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.15. 376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,272. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average of $129.38.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

