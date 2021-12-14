Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Trimmed by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 105,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,513. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.