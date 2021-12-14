Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AHKSY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 154,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

