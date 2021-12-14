Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.59

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $872.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

