Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 8,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,304. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

