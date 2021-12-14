Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 8,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,304. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.
About Acorn Energy
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.