Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Trading 9.4% Higher

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) shares traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.53. 147,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 578,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

CIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$331.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

