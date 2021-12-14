Peoples Bank OH Sells 645 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Boeing by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 6,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

BA stock opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.85. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

