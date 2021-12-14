APIX Price Hits $0.0801 on Top Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. APIX has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006713 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

