Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Achieves $5.90 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 19% against the dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $61,747.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.78 or 0.08011569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,393.85 or 1.00243189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

