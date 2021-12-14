Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32.41 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $168.31 million and approximately $32.41 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.78 or 0.08011569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,393.85 or 1.00243189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

