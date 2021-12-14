Zacks: Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,882. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 225,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

