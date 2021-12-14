LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $151.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 40.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after acquiring an additional 287,177 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 803.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,974. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

