Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

VOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of VOR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 20.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

