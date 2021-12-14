Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) PT at $250.00

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,097. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.49. ResMed has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

