Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Patrick Industries worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,177,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,373,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.20. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,022 shares of company stock worth $2,050,770 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

