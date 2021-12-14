United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.