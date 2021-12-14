Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.