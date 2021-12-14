Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $19.53 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $112.23. 54,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average is $124.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.