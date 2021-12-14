Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys Shares of 7,440 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

NYSE BLK traded down $10.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $906.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $915.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $898.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

