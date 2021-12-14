Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $13.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLTA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,325,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,242,000.

