TheStreet Downgrades ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.73.

ReneSola stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

