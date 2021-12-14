Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $463.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.57 and a 200-day moving average of $445.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

