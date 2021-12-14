Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.9% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 30.6% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

