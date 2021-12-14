Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 695.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 9.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in AON by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

NYSE:AON opened at $293.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

