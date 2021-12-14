Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $24,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 173.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.19.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

