Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.