Darwin Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,628 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,628 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 64.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 258,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.06.

Lennar stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

