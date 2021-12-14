Darwin Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $175.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

