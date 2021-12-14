Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 735 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.