GAP (GPS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GAP (NYSE: GPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/30/2021 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have lagged the industry in the past three months due to sluggish top and bottom-line numbers for third-quarter fiscal 2021. Supply-chain headwinds, including factory closures and port congestion, led to product delays, making it challenging to fulfill strong customer demand. Driven by drab results and the expectation of persistent supply-chain woes, Gap cut its view for fiscal 2021. The company also expects inventory levels in the fiscal fourth quarter to rise year over year in the high-single digits. Higher operating expenses, driven by a significant rise in marketing expenses across all brands, remain concerning. However, continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands as well as solid online show remained upsides. Improved margins also led to bottom-line growth in the said quarter. Its Power Plan 2023 strategy bodes well.”

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $34.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – GAP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Despite strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, higher operating expenses driven by a significant rise in marketing expenses across all brands slightly dented Gap’s bottom-line growth and margins. Gap has also been witnessing loss of in-store sales for the past few quarters, led by COVID-related store closures as well as the permanent closures of certain stores as part of the Power Plan 2023 strategy. This dented in-store sales in the fiscal second quarter. Weakness in Gap Global and Banana Republic Global brands also acted as deterrent. However, shares of Gap have outpaced the industry year to date. Continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands, improved marketing efforts, better brand management, and advanced technology aided fiscal second-quarter results. Sales gained from strength in Old Navy and Athleta brands and solid online show.”

10/22/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – GAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,638. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

Get The Gap Inc alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.