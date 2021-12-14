Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Takes $5.34 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.5% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3,597.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $481.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $480.26. The company has a market capitalization of $453.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

