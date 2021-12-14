Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $64.98. 131,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,913. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

