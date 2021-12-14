Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $481,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 91.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

IFRA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.82. 84,602 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00.

