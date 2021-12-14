Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:XTN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.47. 105,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $69.20 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

