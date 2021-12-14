Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $103.44. 338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $106.44.

