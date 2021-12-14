Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 726.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

