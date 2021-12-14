Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 296 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.21 on Tuesday, hitting $333.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,355. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.88 and a 200-day moving average of $335.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

