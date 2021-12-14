iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,844 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $160,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

SHY stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $85.56. 116,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,271. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

