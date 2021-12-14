Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.32.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $192.05. 2,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,232. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.96. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

