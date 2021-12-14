Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 232,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.