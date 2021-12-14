Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,880. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $161.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.