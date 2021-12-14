Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 208.2% from the November 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 113,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLAKY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

