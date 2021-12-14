BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a growth of 451.6% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 212,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,266. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

