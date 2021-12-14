Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $128.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,270,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $112.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

