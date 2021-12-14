Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded to Underperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on F. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

