Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Up 477.8% in November

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PUMSY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 3,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291. Puma has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

