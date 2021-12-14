Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $22.36. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAPA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,204,155 shares of company stock worth $239,780,092. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.